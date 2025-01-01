Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Movies About Musicians

Movies About Musicians

Hurry Up Tomorrow
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Drama 2025, USA
6.0
Voyna i muzyka
Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
6.0
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Drama 2025, Spain
7.0
Plagiator
Plagiator
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
7.0
Opus
Opus
Drama, Horror 2025, USA
4.0
Midas Man
Midas Man
Biography, Drama 2024, Great Britain
7.0
Better Man
Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
7.0
A Complete Unknown
A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
7.0
Sound of Youth
Sound of Youth
Comedy 2024, Russia
7.0
Bob Marley: One Love
Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
6.0
Hands Up!
Hands Up!
Biography, Comedy, Music 2024, Russia
7.0
Liar
Liar
Comedy, Drama 2024, Russia
6.0
The Marching Band
The Marching Band
Comedy 2024, France
7.0
The Bremen Town Musicians
The Bremen Town Musicians
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Russia
6.0
The Color Purple
The Color Purple
Drama, Musical 2023, USA
6.0
Bernstein
Bernstein
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
6.0
Spinning Gold
Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
6.0
Wham!
Wham!
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Mezhdu nami leto
Mezhdu nami leto
Comedy 2023, Russia
6.0
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
Documentary, History, Music 2022, Canada / France
8.0
Taurus
Taurus
Biography, Drama, Music 2022, USA
4.0
Das Rheingold
Das Rheingold
Opera 2022, Germany
0.0
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
5.0
I Met a Girl
I Met a Girl
Romantic 2020, Australia
6.0
A Gift from Bob
A Gift from Bob
Family 2020, Great Britain
6.0
Supernova
Supernova
Drama 2020, Great Britain
7.0
Die Känguru-Chroniken
Die Känguru-Chroniken
Comedy 2020, Germany
5.0
Uncle Peckerhead
Uncle Peckerhead
Horror, Comedy 2020, USA
5.0
Remi
Remi
Drama 2019, France
7.0
The Invisible Life
The Invisible Life
Drama 2019, Brazil / Germany
7.0
