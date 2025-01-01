Menu
Film lists
Movies About Musicians
Movies About Musicians
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Drama
2025, USA
6.0
Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
6.0
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Drama
2025, Spain
7.0
Plagiator
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
7.0
Opus
Drama, Horror
2025, USA
4.0
Midas Man
Biography, Drama
2024, Great Britain
7.0
Better Man
Biography, Music
2024, USA / Australia
7.0
A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, USA
7.0
Sound of Youth
Comedy
2024, Russia
7.0
Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, USA
6.0
Hands Up!
Biography, Comedy, Music
2024, Russia
7.0
Liar
Comedy, Drama
2024, Russia
6.0
The Marching Band
Comedy
2024, France
7.0
The Bremen Town Musicians
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, Russia
6.0
The Color Purple
Drama, Musical
2023, USA
6.0
Bernstein
Biography, Drama, Music
2023, USA
6.0
Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music
2023, USA
6.0
Wham!
Biography, Documentary, Music
2023, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Mezhdu nami leto
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.0
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
Documentary, History, Music
2022, Canada / France
8.0
Taurus
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, USA
4.0
Das Rheingold
Opera
2022, Germany
0.0
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
5.0
I Met a Girl
Romantic
2020, Australia
6.0
A Gift from Bob
Family
2020, Great Britain
6.0
Supernova
Drama
2020, Great Britain
7.0
Die Känguru-Chroniken
Comedy
2020, Germany
5.0
Uncle Peckerhead
Horror, Comedy
2020, USA
5.0
Remi
Drama
2019, France
7.0
The Invisible Life
Drama
2019, Brazil / Germany
7.0
