No poster for this film
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra

Le Fantôme de L'Opéra

Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Synopsis

Anastasia, an 18-year-old ballet dancer at the Opéra Garnier, becomes the obsession of a disfigured man living in the opera's underground labyrinth.
Country France
Production year 2026
Budget €18,000,000
Production SND Films, FullDawa Films, Umedia
Also known as
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra, El fantasma de la ópera
Director
Alexandre Castagnetti
Cast
Deva Cassel
Romain Duris
Julien De Saint Jean
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Axel Auriant-Blot
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
