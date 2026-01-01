Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Fantasy
Synopsis
Anastasia, an 18-year-old ballet dancer at the Opéra Garnier, becomes the obsession of a disfigured man living in the opera's underground labyrinth.
Expand
Country
France
Production year
2026
Budget
€18,000,000
Production
SND Films, FullDawa Films, Umedia
Also known as
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra, El fantasma de la ópera
Director
Alexandre Castagnetti
Cast
Deva Cassel
Romain Duris
Julien De Saint Jean
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Axel Auriant-Blot
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
