Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laïka Blanc-Francard Laïka Blanc-Francard
Kinoafisha Persons Laïka Blanc-Francard

Laïka Blanc-Francard

Laïka Blanc-Francard

Date of Birth
20 November 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon 8.0
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023)
Stalk 6.5
Stalk (2020)
Le Monde de demain 0.0
Le Monde de demain (2022)

Filmography

Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Fantasy 2026, France
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon 8
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
Le Monde de demain
Le Monde de demain
Drama, Music 2022, France
Stalk 6.5
Stalk
Drama, Thriller 2020, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more