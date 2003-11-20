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About
Filmography
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Laïka Blanc-Francard
Date of Birth
20 November 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
(2023)
6.5
Stalk
(2020)
0.0
Le Monde de demain
(2022)
Filmography
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Fantasy
2026, France
8
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
Le Monde de demain
Drama, Music
2022, France
6.5
Stalk
Drama, Thriller
2020, France
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