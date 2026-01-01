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About
Filmography
Alexandre Castagnetti
Alexandre Castagnetti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandre Castagnetti
Alexandre Castagnetti
Alexandre Castagnetti
Date of Birth
6 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Popular Films
6.7
Love Is in the Air
(2013)
4.9
Incruste, L'
(2004)
0.0
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2013
2004
All
3
Films
3
Writer
2
Director
3
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Fantasy
2026, France
6.7
Love Is in the Air
Amour et turbulences / Love is in the Air
Romantic
2013, France
Watch trailer
4.9
Incruste, L'
Incruste, L'
Comedy
2004, France
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