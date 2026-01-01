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Alexandre Castagnetti Alexandre Castagnetti
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Castagnetti

Alexandre Castagnetti

Alexandre Castagnetti

Date of Birth
6 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director

Popular Films

Love Is in the Air 6.7
Love Is in the Air (2013)
Incruste, L' 4.9
Incruste, L' (2004)
0.0
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Le Fantôme de L'Opéra Le Fantôme de L'Opéra
Fantasy 2026, France
Love Is in the Air 6.7
Love Is in the Air Amour et turbulences / Love is in the Air
Romantic 2013, France
Watch trailer
Incruste, L' 4.9
Incruste, L' Incruste, L'
Comedy 2004, France
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