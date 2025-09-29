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H Is for Hawk
7.0
H Is for Hawk
, 2025
H Is for Hawk
USA, Singapore / Drama
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7.0
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2
H Is for Hawk
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
After losing her beloved father, Helen finds herself saved by an unlikely friendship with a stubborn hawk named Mabel. Through the bond, Helen rediscovers the beauty of being alive.
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Cast
Claire Foy
Helen
Brendan Gleeson
Dad
Denise Gough
Christina
Lindsay Duncan
Mum
Sam Spruell
Stuart
Emma Cunniffe
Arty Froushan
Katy Carmichael
Josh Dylan
James
Claudius Peters
Sean Kearns
Imogen Dufty
Female Undergrad
Director
Philippa Lowthorpe
Writer
Philippa Lowthorpe
,
Emma Donoghue
,
Helen MacDonald
Composer
Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Singapore
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
29 September 2025
Release date
16 April 2026
Russia
Русский репортаж
28 May 2026
Australia
M
23 July 2026
Germany
23 January 2026
Great Britain
12A
19 March 2026
Netherlands
9
23 July 2026
Switzerland
12
23 January 2026
USA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$2,947,163
Production
Calculus Media, City Hill Arts, DESMAR
Also known as
H Is for Hawk, H wie Habicht, «Я» значит Ястреб, H de halcón, M jak Mabel, Ј као јастреб
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 20 August 2026
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H Is for Hawk
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H Is for Hawk
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