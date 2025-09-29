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Poster of H Is for Hawk
7.0
H Is for Hawk - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films H Is for Hawk
7.0

H Is for Hawk

, 2025
H Is for Hawk
USA, Singapore / Drama
Trailers
Going 7
Not going 2
Poster of H Is for Hawk
7.0
Going 7
Not going 2
H Is for Hawk - Trailer
H Is for Hawk  Trailer

Synopsis

After losing her beloved father, Helen finds herself saved by an unlikely friendship with a stubborn hawk named Mabel. Through the bond, Helen rediscovers the beauty of being alive.

Cast

Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Helen
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Dad
Denise Gough
Denise Gough
Christina
Lindsay Duncan
Lindsay Duncan
Mum
Sam Spruell
Sam Spruell
Stuart
Emma Cunniffe
Emma Cunniffe
Arty Froushan
Arty Froushan
Katy Carmichael
Katy Carmichael
Josh Dylan
Josh Dylan
James
Claudius Peters
Claudius Peters
Sean Kearns
Sean Kearns
Imogen Dufty
Female Undergrad
Director Philippa Lowthorpe
Writer Philippa Lowthorpe, Emma Donoghue, Helen MacDonald
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Singapore
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 September 2025
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia Русский репортаж
28 May 2026 Australia M
23 July 2026 Germany
23 January 2026 Great Britain 12A
19 March 2026 Netherlands 9
23 July 2026 Switzerland 12
23 January 2026 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $2,947,163
Production Calculus Media, City Hill Arts, DESMAR
Also known as
H Is for Hawk, H wie Habicht, «Я» значит Ястреб, H de halcón, M jak Mabel, Ј као јастреб

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 20 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
H Is for Hawk - Trailer
H Is for Hawk Trailer
H Is for Hawk - Dubbed trailer
H Is for Hawk Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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