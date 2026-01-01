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Filmography
Sean Kearns
Sean Kearns
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Kearns
Sean Kearns
Sean Kearns
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Boxer
(1997)
7.0
H Is for Hawk
(2025)
5.1
The Morrigan
(2025)
Filmography
5.1
The Morrigan
The Morrigan
Horror
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
H Is for Hawk
H Is for Hawk
Drama
2025, USA / Singapore
Watch trailer
7.1
The Boxer
The Boxer
Drama, Sport
1997, USA / Ireland
Show more
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