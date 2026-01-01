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Sean Kearns
Sean Kearns Sean Kearns
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Kearns

Sean Kearns

Sean Kearns

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Boxer 7.1
The Boxer (1997)
H Is for Hawk 7.0
H Is for Hawk (2025)
The Morrigan 5.1
The Morrigan (2025)

Filmography

The Morrigan 5.1
The Morrigan The Morrigan
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
H Is for Hawk 7
H Is for Hawk H Is for Hawk
Drama 2025, USA / Singapore
Watch trailer
The Boxer 7.1
The Boxer The Boxer
Drama, Sport 1997, USA / Ireland
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