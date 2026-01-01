Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Katy Carmichael
Katy Carmichael
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katy Carmichael
Katy Carmichael
Katy Carmichael
Date of Birth
5 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Spaced
(1999)
7.0
H Is for Hawk
(2025)
Tickets
6.7
The Miniaturist
(2017)
Filmography
7
H Is for Hawk
H Is for Hawk
Drama
2025, USA / Singapore
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
The Miniaturist
Drama, Thriller,
2017, Great Britain
8.4
Spaced
Comedy
1999, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree