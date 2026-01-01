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Katy Carmichael
Katy Carmichael Katy Carmichael
Kinoafisha Persons Katy Carmichael

Katy Carmichael

Katy Carmichael

Date of Birth
5 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Spaced 8.4
Spaced (1999)
H Is for Hawk 7.0
H Is for Hawk (2025)
The Miniaturist 6.7
The Miniaturist (2017)

Filmography

H Is for Hawk 7
H Is for Hawk H Is for Hawk
Drama 2025, USA / Singapore
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Tickets
The Miniaturist 6.7
The Miniaturist
Drama, Thriller, 2017, Great Britain
Spaced 8.4
Spaced
Comedy 1999, Great Britain
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