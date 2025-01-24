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It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
7.7
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
, 2025
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
USA / Documentary / 18+
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It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
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Synopsis
Rising musician Jeff Buckley had only released one album when he died suddenly in 1997. Now, never-before-seen footage, exclusive voice messages, and accounts from those closest to him offer a portrait of the captivating singer.
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Cast
Linda McCartney
Paul McCartney
Jimmy Page
Édith Piaf
Robert Plant
Jeff Buckley
Self - Musician
Mary Guibert
Jeff's Mom
Ben Harper
Self - Musician
Rebecca Moore
Self - Founder, Institute for Animal Happiness
Michael Tighe
Self - Songwriter
Parker Kindred
Self - Drums
Kate Hyman
Self - Music Executive
Director
Amy Berg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
4 December 2025
World premiere
24 January 2025
Release date
5 February 2026
Australia
M
9 April 2026
Austria
26 March 2026
Czechia
9 April 2026
Germany
12
13 February 2026
Great Britain
15
8 January 2026
Netherlands
12
27 March 2026
Poland
8 August 2025
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$3,177,479
Production
Disarming Films, Fremantle, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Jamás habrá un final, Jeff Buckley, Nunca Acaba, Jeff Buckley, 傑夫巴克利：曲終未散, Music Box: It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 4 December 2025
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It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
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Quotes
Self - Songwriter
It's a huge cliché that, you know, bands are like families. But they are.
Showtimes
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