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Poster of It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
7.7
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
7.7

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley

, 2025
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
7.7
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It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Trailer
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley  Trailer

Synopsis

Rising musician Jeff Buckley had only released one album when he died suddenly in 1997. Now, never-before-seen footage, exclusive voice messages, and accounts from those closest to him offer a portrait of the captivating singer.

Cast

Linda McCartney
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney
Jimmy Page
Édith Piaf
Édith Piaf
Robert Plant
Jeff Buckley
Self - Musician
Mary Guibert
Jeff's Mom
Ben Harper
Self - Musician
Rebecca Moore
Self - Founder, Institute for Animal Happiness
Michael Tighe
Self - Songwriter
Parker Kindred
Self - Drums
Kate Hyman
Self - Music Executive
Director Amy Berg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 4 December 2025
World premiere 24 January 2025
Release date
5 February 2026 Australia M
9 April 2026 Austria
26 March 2026 Czechia
9 April 2026 Germany 12
13 February 2026 Great Britain 15
8 January 2026 Netherlands 12
27 March 2026 Poland
8 August 2025 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $3,177,479
Production Disarming Films, Fremantle, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Jamás habrá un final, Jeff Buckley, Nunca Acaba, Jeff Buckley, 傑夫巴克利：曲終未散, Music Box: It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 4 December 2025

Film Trailers

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It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Trailer
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley Trailer
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