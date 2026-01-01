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Amy Berg
Amy Berg Amy Berg
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Berg

Amy Berg

Amy Berg

Date of Birth
13 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

West of Memphis 7.9
West of Memphis (2012)
Dogs 7.7
Dogs (2018)
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley 7.7
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley (2025)

Filmography

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley 7.7
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
Documentary 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Phoenix Rising 7.1
Phoenix Rising
Documentary, 2022, USA
Dogs 7.7
Dogs
Documentary 2018, USA
Janis: Little Girl Blue 7.4
Janis: Little Girl Blue Janis: Little Girl Blue
Documentary 2015, USA
West of Memphis 7.9
West of Memphis West of Memphis
Documentary 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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