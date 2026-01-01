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Amy Berg
Amy Berg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Berg
Amy Berg
Amy Berg
Date of Birth
13 October 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.9
West of Memphis
(2012)
7.7
Dogs
(2018)
7.7
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
(2025)
Filmography
7.7
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
Documentary
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Phoenix Rising
Documentary,
2022, USA
7.7
Dogs
Documentary
2018, USA
7.4
Janis: Little Girl Blue
Janis: Little Girl Blue
Documentary
2015, USA
7.9
West of Memphis
West of Memphis
Documentary
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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