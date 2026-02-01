Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of An ounce of life
Poster of An ounce of life
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films An ounce of life

An ounce of life

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0
An ounce of life - trailer
An ounce of life  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Russia Cinemaus Studio
Director
Elena Elagina
Elena Elagina
Cast
Aleksandr Udaltsov
Aleksandr Udaltsov
Alexandra Nemchinova
Alexandra Nemchinova
Polina Lebedeva
Polina Lebedeva
Vladislav Gluhov
Vladislav Gluhov
Emiliya Kosta
Emiliya Kosta
Cast and Crew
Similar films for An ounce of life
Chuvstva Anny 6.9
Chuvstva Anny (2023)
Hoffman's Fairy Tales 7.5
Hoffman's Fairy Tales (2022)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
An ounce of life - trailer
An ounce of life Trailer
An ounce of life - teaser
An ounce of life Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more