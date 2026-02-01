Menu
Best Russian Films
2 posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Films
An ounce of life
An ounce of life
Drama
Romantic
An ounce of life
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Director
Elena Elagina
Cast
Aleksandr Udaltsov
Alexandra Nemchinova
Polina Lebedeva
Vladislav Gluhov
Emiliya Kosta
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
An ounce of life
Trailer
0
0
An ounce of life
Teaser
0
0
