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Filmography
Alexandra Nemchinova
Alexandra Nemchinova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Nemchinova
Alexandra Nemchinova
Alexandra Nemchinova
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.2
Uroki kitajskogo
(2024)
0.0
An ounce of life
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
5.2
Uroki kitajskogo
Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
An ounce of life
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
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