Aleksandr Udaltsov

Date of Birth
9 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Sledopyt 6.2
Sledopyt
Detective 2025, Russia
Morskie dyavoly. Polyarnyj konvoj
Morskie dyavoly. Polyarnyj konvoj
Action, Detective 2024, Russia
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Detective 2024, Russia
An ounce of life
An ounce of life
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Absurd 6.8
Absurd
Comedy 2022, Russia
