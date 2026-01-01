Aleksandr Udaltsov

Menu
Date of Birth
9 October 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
6.8
Absurd
(2022)
6.2
Sledopyt
(2025)
0.0
Morskie dyavoly. Polyarnyj konvoj
(2024)
6.2
Sledopyt
Detective
2025, Russia
Morskie dyavoly. Polyarnyj konvoj
Action, Detective
2024, Russia
Zashchitnaya reakciya
Detective
2024, Russia
An ounce of life
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Absurd
Comedy
2022, Russia
