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Crazy Old Lady - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Crazy Old Lady. Dubbed trailer

Crazy Old Lady. Dubbed trailer

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Publication date: 10 June 2026
Crazy Old Lady – Pedro receives a desperate message from an ex-girlfriend asking him to look after her senile mother, Alicia. What seems like a simple mission soon becomes his worst nightmare. Pedro needs to escape; but Alicia won’t let him...
5.5 Crazy Old Lady
Crazy Old Lady Horror, Thriller, 2025, Argentina / France / Spain Tickets
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