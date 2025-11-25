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Desperate Journey
7.9
Desperate Journey
, 2025
Desperate Journey
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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7.9
Synopsis
The true story of Freddie Knoller, a young Jewish man who flees Vienna following the Nazi occupation in 1938 and finds solace in the vibrant world of Paris's burlesque scene.
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Cast
Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen
Freddie
Clara Rugaard
Jaqueline
Til Schweiger
Officer Kurt
Fernando Guallar
Christos
Sienna Guillory
Mrs. Knoller
Steven Berkoff
Raphael
George Sear
Eric
Hugo Speer
Pierre
Barney Harris
Yaakov
Nathaniel Parker
Chef Bossard
Ed Stoppard
Niamh Cusack
Director
Annabel Jankel
Writer
Michael Radford
Composer
Ilan Eshkeri
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$16,100
Production
Emblem Pictures
Also known as
Desperate Journey
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
14
votes
8.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes
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