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Poster of Desperate Journey
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Desperate Journey
7.9

Desperate Journey

, 2025
Desperate Journey
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Desperate Journey
7.9

Synopsis

The true story of Freddie Knoller, a young Jewish man who flees Vienna following the Nazi occupation in 1938 and finds solace in the vibrant world of Paris's burlesque scene.

Cast

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen
Freddie
Clara Rugaard
Clara Rugaard
Jaqueline
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Officer Kurt
Fernando Guallar
Christos
Sienna Guillory
Sienna Guillory
Mrs. Knoller
Steven Berkoff
Steven Berkoff
Raphael
George Sear
George Sear
Eric
Hugo Speer
Hugo Speer
Pierre
Barney Harris
Barney Harris
Yaakov
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker
Chef Bossard
Ed Stoppard
Ed Stoppard
Niamh Cusack
Director Annabel Jankel
Writer Michael Radford
Composer Ilan Eshkeri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $16,100
Production Emblem Pictures
Also known as
Desperate Journey

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 25 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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