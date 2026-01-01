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Filmography
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker
Date of Birth
18 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
7.9
Desperate Journey
(2025)
7.9
Merlin
(2008)
Filmography
7.9
Desperate Journey
Desperate Journey
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
5.5
T.I.M.
T.I.M.
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.1
Up on the Roof
Up on the Roof
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
7
The Vineyard
Drama, Romantic
2021, Spain
6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime
2021, Great Britain
7.6
The Last Duel
The Last Duel
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Ophelia
Ophelia
Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7
An Ideal Husband
An Ideal Husband
Comedy, Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
Show more
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