Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nathaniel Parker
Nathaniel Parker Nathaniel Parker
Kinoafisha Persons Nathaniel Parker

Nathaniel Parker

Nathaniel Parker

Date of Birth
18 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lewis 8.1
Lewis (2006)
Desperate Journey 7.9
Desperate Journey (2025)
Merlin 7.9
Merlin (2008)

Filmography

Desperate Journey 7.9
Desperate Journey Desperate Journey
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
T.I.M. 5.5
T.I.M. T.I.M.
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Up on the Roof 6.1
Up on the Roof Up on the Roof
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
The Vineyard 7
The Vineyard
Drama, Romantic 2021, Spain
The Beast Must Die 6.1
The Beast Must Die
Crime 2021, Great Britain
The Last Duel 7.6
The Last Duel The Last Duel
Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Ophelia 6.6
Ophelia Ophelia
Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
Watch trailer
An Ideal Husband 7
An Ideal Husband An Ideal Husband
Comedy, Theatrical 2018, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more