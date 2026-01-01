Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Niamh Cusack Niamh Cusack
Kinoafisha Persons Niamh Cusack

Niamh Cusack

Niamh Cusack

Date of Birth
20 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Jeeves & Wooster 8.4
Jeeves & Wooster (1990)
Lewis 8.1
Lewis (2006)
Desperate Journey 7.9
Desperate Journey (2025)

Filmography

Midwinter Break 5.9
Midwinter Break Midwinter Break
Drama 2026, Netherlands
The Three Urns 7
The Three Urns The Three Urns
Comedy 2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Desperate Journey 7.9
Desperate Journey Desperate Journey
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Big Mood 6.6
Big Mood
Comedy, Drama 2024, Great Britain
We Live in Time 7.5
We Live in Time We Live in Time
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Four Mothers 7.1
Four Mothers Four Mothers
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland
Archie 7
Archie
Drama, 2023, Great Britain
In the Land of Saints and Sinners 7.2
In the Land of Saints and Sinners In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more