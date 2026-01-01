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Filmography
Niamh Cusack
Niamh Cusack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niamh Cusack
Niamh Cusack
Niamh Cusack
Date of Birth
20 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Jeeves & Wooster
(1990)
8.1
Lewis
(2006)
7.9
Desperate Journey
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
Midwinter Break
Midwinter Break
Drama
2026, Netherlands
7
The Three Urns
The Three Urns
Comedy
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
7.9
Desperate Journey
Desperate Journey
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.6
Big Mood
Comedy, Drama
2024, Great Britain
7.5
We Live in Time
We Live in Time
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Four Mothers
Four Mothers
Comedy, Drama
2024, Ireland
7
Archie
Drama,
2023, Great Britain
7.2
In the Land of Saints and Sinners
In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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