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The Return of Žika's Dynasty
4.3
The Return of Žika's Dynasty
, 2025
Povratak Zikine dinastije
Serbia / Comedy / 18+
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4.3
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Synopsis
A violinist named Misha struggles to support his family by playing at weddings. He has two sons, each named after their grandfathers. The boys are navigating the challenges of puberty as their father tries to make ends meet.
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Cast
Nikola Kojo
Mihajlo Misa Pavlovic
Jovo Maksic
Sasha
Nikola Brun
Zika Pavlovic
Gavrilo Ivankovic
Milan Pavlovic
Danijela Dimitrovska
Angela Kaya
Mladen Sovilj
Malisa
Slobodan 'Boda' Ninkovic
Milena Predic
Vladimir Petrovic
Slobodan Boba Pavlovic
Vesna Cipcic
Frau Elsa
Srdjan Timarov
Tadija
Gala Videnovic
Natasa
Director
Milan Konjevic
Writer
Zoran Čalić
,
Jovan Markovic
,
Milena Markovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
4 December 2025
Release date
4 December 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
4 December 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$565,319
Production
Talking Wolf Productions, Film i ton, Olimp Produkcija
Also known as
Povratak Zikine Dinastije, Return of Zika's Dynasty, Luda godina, Povratak ikine dinastije, Povratak Žikine dinastije, Return of Žika's Dynasty, Жикина династия: Возвращение
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
13
votes
3.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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