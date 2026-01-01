Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikola Kojo Nikola Kojo
Kinoafisha Persons Nikola Kojo

Nikola Kojo

Nikola Kojo

Date of Birth
5 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode (2007)
The Wounds 8.0
The Wounds (1998)
Crna svadba 7.7
Crna svadba (2021)

Filmography

Povratak Zikine dinastije 2 Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
Comedy 2026, Serbia
Hajduk in Belgrade 7.6
Hajduk in Belgrade Hajduk u Beogradu
Family 2025, Serbia / Slovakia
Watch trailer
The Return of Žika's Dynasty 4.2
The Return of Žika's Dynasty Povratak Zikine dinastije
Comedy 2025, Serbia
Deca zla
Deca zla
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2023, Serbia
Crna svadba 7.7
Crna svadba
Horror, Detective 2021, Serbia
The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker 5.4
The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker Segrt Hlapic
Adventure, Family 2013, Croatia
The Parade 5.3
The Parade Parada
Comedy, Drama 2011, Slovenia / North Macedonia / Croatia / Serbia / Montenegro
Watch trailer
Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2007, Serbia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more