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Filmography
Nikola Kojo
Nikola Kojo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikola Kojo
Nikola Kojo
Nikola Kojo
Date of Birth
5 September 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.9
Vratiće se rode
(2007)
8.0
The Wounds
(1998)
7.7
Crna svadba
(2021)
Filmography
Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
Comedy
2026, Serbia
7.6
Hajduk in Belgrade
Hajduk u Beogradu
Family
2025, Serbia / Slovakia
Watch trailer
4.2
The Return of Žika's Dynasty
Povratak Zikine dinastije
Comedy
2025, Serbia
Deca zla
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2023, Serbia
7.7
Crna svadba
Horror, Detective
2021, Serbia
5.4
The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker
Segrt Hlapic
Adventure, Family
2013, Croatia
5.3
The Parade
Parada
Comedy, Drama
2011, Slovenia / North Macedonia / Croatia / Serbia / Montenegro
Watch trailer
8.9
Vratiće se rode
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2007, Serbia
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