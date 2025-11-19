Bezdomnyi s kinoapparatom, 2023
Russia / Documentary, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2023
Updated 19 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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