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8.1
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The Great Pre-Wedding Show
8.1
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
, 2025
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
India / 18+
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8.1
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A young couple navigates the chaotic world of pre-wedding photography, facing unexpected hurdles and family drama as they try to capture their perfect moments before tying the knot.
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Cast
Tinu Shravya
Thiruveer Reddy
Ramesh
Rohan Roy
Narendra
Director
Rahul Srinivas
,
Rahul Srinivas
Writer
Rahul Srinivas
,
Rahul Srinivas
Composer
Kalyan Nayak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 38 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$4,890
Production
7PM Productions, Puppet Show Productions
Also known as
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 11 November 2025
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