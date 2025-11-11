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Poster of The Great Pre-Wedding Show
8.1
The Great Pre-Wedding Show - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Great Pre-Wedding Show
8.1

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

, 2025
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
India / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Great Pre-Wedding Show
8.1
The Great Pre-Wedding Show - Trailer
The Great Pre-Wedding Show  Trailer

Synopsis

A young couple navigates the chaotic world of pre-wedding photography, facing unexpected hurdles and family drama as they try to capture their perfect moments before tying the knot.

Cast

Tinu Shravya
Thiruveer Reddy
Ramesh
Rohan Roy
Narendra
Director Rahul Srinivas, Rahul Srinivas
Writer Rahul Srinivas, Rahul Srinivas
Composer Kalyan Nayak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $4,890
Production 7PM Productions, Puppet Show Productions
Also known as
The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 11 November 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Great Pre-Wedding Show - Trailer
The Great Pre-Wedding Show Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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