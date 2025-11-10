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Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
, 2025
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
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6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.
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Cast
Steven Blum
Chris Cox
Will Friedle
Liam O'Brien
Troy Baker
Hawkeye
Alia Shawkat
Train Driver
Alia Shawkat
Train Driver
James Mathis III
Thanos
James Mathis III
Thanos
Mick Wingert
Stark Computer
Mick Wingert
Stark Computer
Mick Wingert
Stark Computer
Writer
Henry Gilroy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
44 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Marvel Animation, The LEGO Group
Also known as
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Die virale Bedrohung, Lego Marvel Avengers: Historias Extrañas, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Kočkování, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mačacie šialenstvo, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Szalone historie, Lego Marvel Vingadores: Histórias Estranhas, LEGO Vingadores Marvel: Histórias Estranhas
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Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
12
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Updated 10 November 2025
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Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
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Quotes
Thor
By Odin's beard!
Magneto
No facial hair can save you.
Showtimes
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