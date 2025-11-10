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Poster of Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
6.5

Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

, 2025
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails - Trailer
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails  Trailer

Synopsis

Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.

Cast

Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Chris Cox
Will Friedle
Liam O'Brien
Troy Baker
Hawkeye
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Train Driver
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Train Driver
James Mathis III
Thanos
James Mathis III
Thanos
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Stark Computer
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Stark Computer
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Stark Computer
Writer Henry Gilroy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Marvel Animation, The LEGO Group
Also known as
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Die virale Bedrohung, Lego Marvel Avengers: Historias Extrañas, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Kočkování, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mačacie šialenstvo, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Szalone historie, Lego Marvel Vingadores: Histórias Estranhas, LEGO Vingadores Marvel: Histórias Estranhas

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 10 November 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails - Trailer
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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