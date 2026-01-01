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Filmography
Liam O'Brien
Liam O'Brien
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam O'Brien
Liam O'Brien
Liam O'Brien
Date of Birth
28 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.6
Naruto: Shippuuden
(2007)
8.5
Monster
(2004)
8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
(2022)
Filmography
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
6.8
Baki Hanma
Drama, Action, Anime
2021, Japan
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, USA
6.5
Ultraman
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2019, Japan
7.6
Carmen Sandiego
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2019, USA
5.4
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Action, Animation, Fantasy
2016, USA
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