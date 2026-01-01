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Liam O'Brien Liam O'Brien
Kinoafisha Persons Liam O'Brien

Liam O'Brien

Liam O'Brien

Date of Birth
28 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Naruto: Shippuuden 8.6
Naruto: Shippuuden (2007)
Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)
The Legend of Vox Machina 8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)

Filmography

Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails 6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
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The Legend of Vox Machina 8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
Baki Hanma 6.8
Baki Hanma
Drama, Action, Anime 2021, Japan
Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, USA
Ultraman 6.5
Ultraman
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2019, Japan
Carmen Sandiego 7.6
Carmen Sandiego
Comedy, Adventure, Children's 2019, USA
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell 5.4
Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2016, USA
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