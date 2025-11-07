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Thieves Highway
5.4
Thieves Highway
, 2025
Thieves Highway
Canada, USA / Crime / 18+
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Cast & Crew
5.4
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Synopsis
After discovering a plot to haul stolen cattle in the middle of nowhere, a desperate and isolated lawman becomes the only thing standing between a group of dangerous rustlers and a clear run to the border.
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Cast
Lochlyn Munro
Bill
Aaron Eckhart
Frank Bennett
Brooke Langton
Sylvia
Michael Shamus Wiles
Charlie
Ronnie Gene Blevins
Kurt
Devon Sawa
Self - Jones
Lucy Martin
Peggy
Michael Ferragamo
Harris
Darin Cooper
Mack Warner
Shane Graham
Thad
Johnny Messner
Luke LaFontaine
Fat Phillip
Director
Jesse V. Johnson
Writer
Travis Mills
,
J.D. Pepper
Composer
Sean Murray
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 November 2025
World premiere
7 November 2025
Release date
10 May 2026
Romania
7 November 2025
Spain
16
Budget
$4,000,000
Production
Pink308, SSS Entertainment, 308 Ent
Also known as
Thieves Highway, Autostrada złodziei, En la ruta del crimen, Ladrones de carretera, Na Rota do Crime, Varaste maantee, Воровское шоссе, כביש הגנבים
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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