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Michael Ferragamo
Michael Ferragamo Michael Ferragamo
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Ferragamo

Michael Ferragamo

Michael Ferragamo

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Protector 6.8
Protector (2025)
The Dresden Sun 5.9
The Dresden Sun
5.3
Thieves Highway (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Protector 6.8
Protector Protector
Action, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Thieves Highway Thieves Highway
Crime 2025, Canada / USA
The Dresden Sun 5.9
The Dresden Sun The Dresden Sun
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller , USA
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