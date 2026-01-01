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About
Michael Ferragamo
Michael Ferragamo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Ferragamo
Michael Ferragamo
Michael Ferragamo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.8
Protector
(2025)
5.9
The Dresden Sun
5.3
Thieves Highway
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.8
Protector
Protector
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Thieves Highway
Thieves Highway
Crime
2025, Canada / USA
5.9
The Dresden Sun
The Dresden Sun
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
, USA
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