Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Shamus Wiles
Michael Shamus Wiles
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Shamus Wiles
Michael Shamus Wiles
Michael Shamus Wiles
Date of Birth
27 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Lost Highway
(1997)
Tickets
7.2
Rock Star
(2001)
6.8
Special
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2025
2017
2012
2009
2007
2006
2003
2001
2000
1997
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
5.3
Thieves Highway
Thieves Highway
Crime
2025, Canada / USA
4.5
Death Note
Death Note
Thriller
2017, USA
3.7
Lake Alice
Lake Alice
Horror
2017, USA
6.3
K-11
K-11
Drama
2012, USA
3.1
Hydra
Hydra
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2009, USA
4.5
D-War
D-War
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2007, South Korea / USA
6.8
Special
Special
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
5.7
Hard Ground
Hard Ground
Adventure, Western
2003, USA
7.2
Rock Star
Rock Star
Musical, Comedy, Drama
2001, USA
5.4
Hellraiser V
Hellraiser: Inferno
Crime, Horror, Detective
2000, USA
7.3
Lost Highway
Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree