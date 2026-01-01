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Michael Shamus Wiles
Michael Shamus Wiles Michael Shamus Wiles
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Shamus Wiles

Michael Shamus Wiles

Michael Shamus Wiles

Date of Birth
27 October 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Lost Highway 7.3
Lost Highway (1997)
Rock Star 7.2
Rock Star (2001)
Special 6.8
Special (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.3
Thieves Highway Thieves Highway
Crime 2025, Canada / USA
Death Note 4.5
Death Note Death Note
Thriller 2017, USA
Lake Alice 3.7
Lake Alice Lake Alice
Horror 2017, USA
K-11 6.3
K-11 K-11
Drama 2012, USA
Hydra 3.1
Hydra Hydra
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA
D-War 4.5
D-War D-War
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2007, South Korea / USA
Special 6.8
Special Special
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Hard Ground 5.7
Hard Ground Hard Ground
Adventure, Western 2003, USA
Rock Star 7.2
Rock Star Rock Star
Musical, Comedy, Drama 2001, USA
Hellraiser V 5.4
Hellraiser V Hellraiser: Inferno
Crime, Horror, Detective 2000, USA
Lost Highway 7.3
Lost Highway Lost Highway
Mystery, Horror, Thriller, Drama 1997, USA / France
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