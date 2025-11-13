5.3Murder at the Embassy
Murder at the Embassy, 2025
USA / Action, Adventure, Detective / 18+
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Synopsis
1934. Private detective Miranda Green investigates a murder perpetrated in the British Embassy in Cairo, where a top secret document was stolen, risking to jeopardize both Buckingham Palace and the peace of the world. All those present in this closed place are suspected: the American photographer, the English student, the American actress, the Egyptian security guard, the ambassador interpreter, the Egyptian gardener and - why not? — the Ambassador himself. But who would have expected that a small group of Nazis would be behind a plot, risking to jeopardize both Buckingham Palace and the peace of the world?
Cast
Antonia Bernath
Betty
Mido Hamada
Mamoud
Raha Rahbari
Leila
Kojo Attah
Walter
Nick Harris
Inspector Morton
Josh Burdett
Cristal
Mamad Heidari
Dandy
Kathryn McGarr
Maggie Hand
Nell Barlow
Meghan Murray
Director Stephen Shimek
Writer Douglas Beauvois, Mark Brennan, Alex Davison, Coralie Miller
Composer Christian Davis
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 November 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
|13 August 2026
|Greece
|14 November 2025
|Spain
|12
|16 April 2026
|UAE
|18TC
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $24,320
Production ACE Entertainment, Ace Entertainment Films, Ace Entertainment Films
Also known as
Murder at the Embassy, An Invitation to Murder: A Death in Cairo, Asesinato en la embajada, Einladung zum Mord 2: Das Rätsel von Kairo, La reine du crime présente: Meurtre à l'ambassade, Meurtre à l'ambassade, Morderstwo w ambasadzie, Murder in Cairo, Φόνος στην πρεσβεία, Приглашение к убийству 2: Таинственный Нил, רצח בשגרירות
Updated 25 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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