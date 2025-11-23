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6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Royal Christmas Hope
6.9

A Royal Christmas Hope

, 2025
A Royal Christmas Hope
USA / Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
6.9
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Synopsis

Julia Carter, the director of a nonprofit called Hope For All, prepares for the busy Christmas season. Despite financial challenges, Julia is determined to keep the holiday spirit alive for families in need. Prince Christopher of St. Monica, seeking a break from royal duties, travels to America for a different Christmas experience. He meets Julia, and, under the guise of a tech executive, volunteers at her nonprofit. As he becomes more involved in her world, an unlikely romance blossoms between Julia and Christopher.

Cast

Jenna Michno
Julia
Robert Adamson
Prince Christopher
Kayla Fields
Alexis
James Hyde
Mr. Freemont
Danielle Munday
Butch Klein
Malcolm
René Ashton
Mrs. Freemont
Indiana Arnold
Carter
Sonny Burnette
Self - Hotel Guest
Lincoln Crum
Street Santa
Victoria Cruz
Denise
Director Nadeem Soumah
Writer Adam Rockoff
Composer David Findlay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 November 2025
World premiere 23 November 2025
Production Formula Features
Also known as
A Royal Christmas Hope, A Prince’s Christmas Hope

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 1 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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