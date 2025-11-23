Julia Carter, the director of a nonprofit called Hope For All, prepares for the busy Christmas season. Despite financial challenges, Julia is determined to keep the holiday spirit alive for families in need. Prince Christopher of St. Monica, seeking a break from royal duties, travels to America for a different Christmas experience. He meets Julia, and, under the guise of a tech executive, volunteers at her nonprofit. As he becomes more involved in her world, an unlikely romance blossoms between Julia and Christopher.