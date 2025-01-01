Menu
Crime
Documentary
Detective
Synopsis
Against the backdrop of deserted spaces, a filmmaker explores his abandoned Zodiac Killer documentary, delving into the true crime genre's inner workings at a saturation point.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Field of Vision (II), Loop
Also known as
Zodiac Killer Project
Director
Charlie Shackleton
Cast
Guy Robbins
Lee Nicholas Harris
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
