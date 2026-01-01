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Filmography
Lee Nicholas Harris
Lee Nicholas Harris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Nicholas Harris
Lee Nicholas Harris
Lee Nicholas Harris
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Chal Mera Putt 4
(2025)
7.9
Jee Ve Sohneya Jee
(2024)
7.3
The Foreigner
(2016)
Filmography
6.5
Love Guru
Love Guru
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Pakistan
8
Chal Mera Putt 4
Chal Mera Putt 4
Comedy
2025, India
Watch trailer
6.4
Zodiac Killer Project
Zodiac Killer Project
Crime, Documentary, Detective
2025, USA
7.9
Jee Ve Sohneya Jee
Jee Ve Sohneya Jee
Romantic
2024, India
6.4
Big Ben
Big Ben
Drama
2024, Great Britain / India
4.7
Khushkhabri
Khushkhabri
Comedy
2024, India
7.2
Mrs Sidhu Investigates
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, Great Britain
7.2
Gandeevadhari Arjuna
Gaandeevadhari Arjuna
Action, Thriller
2023, India
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