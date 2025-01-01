Menu
Russian
Uus raha
Synopsis

IT specialist Taavi and his teacher wife Liisa are suddenly faced with a question: what to do if one morning they have an absurdly large amount of money in their bank account - no less, no more than 50 million euros.
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Tallifornia
Director
Rain Rannu
Cast
Märt Pius
Steffi Pähn
Elina Masing
Ivo Uukkivi
Rasmus Kaljujärv
6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
