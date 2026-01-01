Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Märt Pius
Märt Pius
Kinoafisha
Persons
Märt Pius
Märt Pius
Märt Pius
Date of Birth
4 February 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Fränk
(2025)
7.5
Phantom Owl Forest
(2018)
7.0
1944
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2018
2015
2013
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
8.4
Fränk
Fränk
Drama
2025, Estonia
6.7
New Money
Uus raha
Comedy
2025, Estonia
5.1
Two of Me
Mind on kaks
Comedy
2024, Estonia
6.7
Free Money
Free Money
Comedy, Drama
2023, Estonia
7.5
Phantom Owl Forest
Eia jõulud Tondikakul
Children's, Adventure, Family
2018, Estonia
7
1944
1944
Drama, War
2015, Estonia / Finland
6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady
Väikelinna detektiivid ja valge daami saladus
Adventure, Drama, Family
2013, Estonia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree