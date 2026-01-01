Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Märt Pius

Date of Birth
4 February 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Fränk 8.4
Fränk (2025)
Phantom Owl Forest 7.5
Phantom Owl Forest (2018)
1944 7.0
1944 (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fränk 8.4
Fränk Fränk
Drama 2025, Estonia
New Money 6.7
New Money Uus raha
Comedy 2025, Estonia
Two of Me 5.1
Two of Me Mind on kaks
Comedy 2024, Estonia
Free Money 6.7
Free Money Free Money
Comedy, Drama 2023, Estonia
Phantom Owl Forest 7.5
Phantom Owl Forest Eia jõulud Tondikakul
Children's, Adventure, Family 2018, Estonia
1944 7
1944 1944
Drama, War 2015, Estonia / Finland
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady 6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady Väikelinna detektiivid ja valge daami saladus
Adventure, Drama, Family 2013, Estonia
