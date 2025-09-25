Menu
Poster of Жұмбақ қыз
1 poster
Жұмбақ қыз

Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз - trailer
Жұмбақ қыз  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
Director
Maksat Ospanov
Cast
Rahat Aknur
Kuanysh Kudaibergen
Meruert Kulsartova
Akerke Arys
Nurdaulet Shertim
Cast and Crew

Film rating

Film Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Жұмбақ қыз - trailer
Жұмбақ қыз Trailer
