Films
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
Жұмбақ қыз
trailer
trailer
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Kazakhstan
16+
Director
Maksat Ospanov
Cast
Rahat Aknur
Kuanysh Kudaibergen
Meruert Kulsartova
Akerke Arys
Nurdaulet Shertim
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Жұмбақ қыз
Trailer
0
0
