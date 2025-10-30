Menu
Poster of Osiris
4.7 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Osiris

Osiris
Synopsis

Special Forces commandos on a mission are abducted mid-operation by a mysterious spacecraft. Upon waking aboard, they find themselves prey to a relentless alien race in a fight for survival.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Russia
Production Appalachian Film, Denton Film., Roosevelt Film Lab
Also known as
Osiris, Хищник: Миссия Осирис
Director
William Kaufman
Cast
Max Martini
Linda Hamilton
Brianna Hildebrand
LaMonica Garrett
Michael Irby
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
