Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
4.7
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
2 posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Osiris
Osiris
Osiris
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Horror
Sci-Fi
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Special Forces commandos on a mission are abducted mid-operation by a mysterious spacecraft. Upon waking aboard, they find themselves prey to a relentless alien race in a fight for survival.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025
Russia
Production
Appalachian Film, Denton Film., Roosevelt Film Lab
Also known as
Osiris, Хищник: Миссия Осирис
Director
William Kaufman
Cast
Max Martini
Linda Hamilton
Brianna Hildebrand
LaMonica Garrett
Michael Irby
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree