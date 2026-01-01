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LaMonica Garrett
LaMonica Garrett LaMonica Garrett
Kinoafisha Persons LaMonica Garrett

LaMonica Garrett

LaMonica Garrett

Date of Birth
23 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

1883 8.5
1883 (2021)
Suits 8.1
Suits (2011)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

Filmography

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf 7.6
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Osiris 5
Osiris Osiris
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Special Ops: Lioness 8
Special Ops: Lioness
Thriller, Action, Drama 2023, USA
The Terminal List 7.6
The Terminal List
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
1883 8.5
1883
Drama, Adventure, Western, 2021, USA
Grand Crew 7.1
Grand Crew
Comedy 2021, USA
Fantasy Island 6.1
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective 2021, USA
Batwoman 4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
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