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Filmography
LaMonica Garrett
LaMonica Garrett
Kinoafisha
Persons
LaMonica Garrett
LaMonica Garrett
LaMonica Garrett
Date of Birth
23 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.5
1883
(2021)
8.1
Suits
(2011)
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
Filmography
7.6
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
5
Osiris
Osiris
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8
Special Ops: Lioness
Thriller, Action, Drama
2023, USA
7.6
The Terminal List
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
8.5
1883
Drama, Adventure, Western,
2021, USA
7.1
Grand Crew
Comedy
2021, USA
6.1
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective
2021, USA
4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
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