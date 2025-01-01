Tom is the tennis coach at a luxurious island hotel, filling the time between lessons with alcohol and one-night stands. The arrival of the Maguire family pulls Tom out of his normal routine and he strikes up a relationship with Anne, her husband Dave, and their son Anton. Tom is unable to shake the feeling that he has met Anne before. This tension grows until one night, Dave goes missing and the investigation points to both Anne and Tom as suspects.
CountryGermany
Runtime2 hours 3 minutes
Production year2025
Worldwide Gross$229,066
ProductionAugenschein Filmproduktion, Deutscher Filmförderfonds (DFFF), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW