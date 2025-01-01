Menu
Kinoafisha Films Islands

Islands

Islands
Synopsis

Tom is the tennis coach at a luxurious island hotel, filling the time between lessons with alcohol and one-night stands. The arrival of the Maguire family pulls Tom out of his normal routine and he strikes up a relationship with Anne, her husband Dave, and their son Anton. Tom is unable to shake the feeling that he has met Anne before. This tension grows until one night, Dave goes missing and the investigation points to both Anne and Tom as suspects.
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $229,066
Production Augenschein Filmproduktion, Deutscher Filmförderfonds (DFFF), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW
Also known as
Islands, Ada, Wyspy, Острова
Director
Yan Ole Gershter
Cast
Stacy Martin
Stacy Martin
Sam Riley
Sam Riley
Jack Farthing
Agnes Lindström Bolmgren
Bruna Cusí
Bruna Cusí
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
