Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Jan-Ole Gerster
Jan-Ole Gerster
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan-Ole Gerster
Jan-Ole Gerster
Jan-Ole Gerster
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
A Coffee in Berlin
(2012)
6.9
A Friend of Mine
(2006)
6.5
Islands
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
Islands
Islands
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
A Coffee in Berlin
Oh Boy
Drama, Comedy
2012, Germany
6.9
A Friend of Mine
Ein Freund von mir
Drama, Comedy
2006, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree