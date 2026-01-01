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Jan-Ole Gerster Jan-Ole Gerster
Kinoafisha Persons Jan-Ole Gerster

Jan-Ole Gerster

Jan-Ole Gerster

Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Coffee in Berlin 7.1
A Coffee in Berlin (2012)
A Friend of Mine 6.9
A Friend of Mine (2006)
Islands 6.5
Islands (2025)

Filmography

Islands 6.5
Islands Islands
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
A Coffee in Berlin 7.1
A Coffee in Berlin Oh Boy
Drama, Comedy 2012, Germany
A Friend of Mine 6.9
A Friend of Mine Ein Freund von mir
Drama, Comedy 2006, Germany
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