When 12-year-old Lauri tries too hard to get his older siblings’ attention he falls badly and loses his ability to walk. Now Lauri is stuck at home, lonelier than he ever was. Just then a helpful furry creature from another dimension appears and takes him on a fantasy adventure. In the other dimension Lauri trades his shadow for being able to walk again, but the shadow becomes a goofy, all-eating monster who follows Lauri back to his world. To beat the monster Lauri needs to team up with his siblings and give up his ability to walk. However, Lauri is now determined to learn to walk again and he has his siblings beside him - and that’s what really matters.
CountryFinland / France / Malaysia / Poland
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere31 October 2025
Release date
31 October 2025
Lithuania
Worldwide Gross$414,657
ProductionAnima Vitae, Impossible Dream Entertainment, Anima Point
Also known as
Fleak, Fleak: Kekseliäs ystäväni, Fnug, Fnugg, Le Monde de Wishy