Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fleak
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Fleak

Fleak

Fleak
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When 12-year-old Lauri tries too hard to get his older siblings’ attention he falls badly and loses his ability to walk. Now Lauri is stuck at home, lonelier than he ever was. Just then a helpful furry creature from another dimension appears and takes him on a fantasy adventure. In the other dimension Lauri trades his shadow for being able to walk again, but the shadow becomes a goofy, all-eating monster who follows Lauri back to his world. To beat the monster Lauri needs to team up with his siblings and give up his ability to walk. However, Lauri is now determined to learn to walk again and he has his siblings beside him - and that’s what really matters.
Country Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 October 2025
Release date
31 October 2025 Lithuania
Worldwide Gross $414,657
Production Anima Vitae, Impossible Dream Entertainment, Anima Point
Also known as
Fleak, Fleak: Kekseliäs ystäväni, Fnug, Fnugg, Le Monde de Wishy
Director
Dzhens Myuller
Cast
Owen de la Hoyde
Tori Johnson
Tom Hudson
Tom Hudson
Paul Spera
Kester Lovelace
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more