Poster of Hridayapoorvam
1 poster
Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam
Synopsis

Sandeep, a 45-year-old bachelor and recent heart-transplant recipient, travels to Pune to attend his heart donor’s daughter’s engagement. But when the engagement falls apart and he injures his back, he ends up staying in the donor’s family home, once belonging to an adventurous Colonel. Over the weeks, Sandeep grows close to the Colonel’s wife, daughter, friends, and even the family dog, all of whom feel an unexpected connection to him… and to the heart he carries. As bonds deepen, Sandeep finds himself falling for the Colonel’s daughter, putting both his emotions and his new heart to the ultimate test.
Hridayapoorvam - trailer
Hridayapoorvam  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Czechia
28 August 2025 Latvia U
28 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,718,897
Production Aashirvad Cinemas
Also known as
Hridayapoorvam, Straight from the Heart
Director
Sathyan Anthikad
Cast
Mohanlal
Malavika Mohanan
Siddique
Baburaj
Sangeeth Prathap
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Hridayapoorvam - trailer
Hridayapoorvam Trailer
