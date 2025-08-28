Sandeep, a 45-year-old bachelor and recent heart-transplant recipient, travels to Pune to attend his heart donor’s daughter’s engagement. But when the engagement falls apart and he injures his back, he ends up staying in the donor’s family home, once belonging to an adventurous Colonel. Over the weeks, Sandeep grows close to the Colonel’s wife, daughter, friends, and even the family dog, all of whom feel an unexpected connection to him… and to the heart he carries. As bonds deepen, Sandeep finds himself falling for the Colonel’s daughter, putting both his emotions and his new heart to the ultimate test.