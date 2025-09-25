Menu
Poster of The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
1 poster
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster - trailer in russian
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 October 2025
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Russia Кинологистика
25 September 2025 Kyrgyzstan
Also known as
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster, Väike merineitsi ja merekoletis, Русалочка и морской монстр
Director
Zhuang Xiao
Cast
Fengdao Li
Han Qiuyu
Chen Ruijie
Ziwu Su
Chen Xinyue
0.0
Rate 4 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Лилия Уразбахтина 7 October 2025, 11:56
Повела детей на этот чудесный в кавычках мультфильм. Он сделан так же плохо, как китайские машины. Плохая анимация, скучный и незамысловатый сюжет,… Read more…
Инна Фролова 27 September 2025, 15:30
Согласна с предыдущим комментарием😂
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster - trailer in russian
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster Trailer in russian
