The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
Animation
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 October 2025
World premiere
25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
25 September 2025
Kyrgyzstan
Also known as
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster, Väike merineitsi ja merekoletis, Русалочка и морской монстр
Director
Zhuang Xiao
Cast
Fengdao Li
Han Qiuyu
Chen Ruijie
Ziwu Su
Chen Xinyue
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Лилия Уразбахтина
7 October 2025, 11:56
Повела детей на этот чудесный в кавычках мультфильм. Он сделан так же плохо, как китайские машины. Плохая анимация, скучный и незамысловатый сюжет,…
Read more…
Инна Фролова
27 September 2025, 15:30
Согласна с предыдущим комментарием😂
Reviews
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
