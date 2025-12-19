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Poster of Bamse and the Secret of The Sea
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Bamse and the Secret of The Sea
5.7

Bamse and the Secret of The Sea

, 2025
Bamse och havets hemlighet
Sweden / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
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Poster of Bamse and the Secret of The Sea
5.7
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Synopsis

Bamse, Little Skutt and Skalman go out into open water and far down to the bottom of the sea. And Captain Buster is willing to do anything to earn the title of Terror of the Sea.

Cast

Rolf Lassgård
Rolf Lassgård
Bamse
Johan Glans
Lille Skutt
Vega Åhman
Mini-Hopp
Fredrik Dalenfjäll
Olika roller
Håkan Juholt
Borgmästare Juholt
Rachel Mohlin
Johan Rabaeus
Kapten Buster
Johan Ulvesson
Skalman
Lisa Ekdahl
Nina Kanin
Calle Marthin
Narrator
Henrik Nyblom
Slusken
Sofie Sarenbrant
Sofie Sork
Director Christian Ryltenius
Writer Johanna Bergenstråhle, Calle Marthin, Mikael Syrén
Composer Henrik Lörstad
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 July 2026
World premiere 19 December 2025
Release date
13 May 2026 Finland
17 April 2026 Norway A
19 December 2025 Sweden Btl
Worldwide Gross $162,723
Production Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB
Also known as
Bamse och havets hemlighet, Bamse ja meren salaisuus, Bamse og havets hemmelighet, Miś Bamse i sekret morza

Cartoon rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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