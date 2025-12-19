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Bamse and the Secret of The Sea
5.7
Bamse and the Secret of The Sea
, 2025
Bamse och havets hemlighet
Sweden / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis
Bamse, Little Skutt and Skalman go out into open water and far down to the bottom of the sea. And Captain Buster is willing to do anything to earn the title of Terror of the Sea.
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Cast
Rolf Lassgård
Bamse
Johan Glans
Lille Skutt
Vega Åhman
Mini-Hopp
Fredrik Dalenfjäll
Olika roller
Håkan Juholt
Borgmästare Juholt
Rachel Mohlin
Johan Rabaeus
Kapten Buster
Johan Ulvesson
Skalman
Lisa Ekdahl
Nina Kanin
Calle Marthin
Narrator
Henrik Nyblom
Slusken
Sofie Sarenbrant
Sofie Sork
Director
Christian Ryltenius
Writer
Johanna Bergenstråhle
,
Calle Marthin
,
Mikael Syrén
Composer
Henrik Lörstad
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 July 2026
World premiere
19 December 2025
Release date
13 May 2026
Finland
17 April 2026
Norway
A
19 December 2025
Sweden
Btl
Worldwide Gross
$162,723
Production
Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB
Also known as
Bamse och havets hemlighet, Bamse ja meren salaisuus, Bamse og havets hemmelighet, Miś Bamse i sekret morza
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Cartoon rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Updated 22 July 2026
Quotes
Kapten Buster
[From trailer.] The horror of the sea that's me!
Showtimes
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