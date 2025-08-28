Menu
6.0 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Feeling Better

Synopsis

A man spends peacefully his days in hospital without too many worries. He has been hospitalized for a while but that condition seems like the best way to live his life, safe from everything and everyone, without responsibilities and problems of any kind. It feels really good in there and even if some of his ward companions feel trapped, for them he can also feel free like nowhere else. That precious routine runs smoothly until a new person is admitted to the same ward. She is a restless, angry companion, she accepts nothing of that condition, especially the unwritten rules. She is not willing to wait, she wants to leave that place better or even worse. She wants to live as she should or die, as happens to those who end up in there. He is overwhelmed by that fury, first trying to defend himself and then accepting something incomprehensible. That encounter will help him accept that if you choose to truly face your heart and your emotions, there is no possible repair.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 September 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia ПилотКино
Worldwide Gross $1,073,463
Production HT Film, Rai Cinema, Damocle
Also known as
Nonostante, Feeling Better, Jobban vagyok, Notwithstanding, Pomimo, Родственные души, 儘管去愛
Director
Valerio Mastandrea
Valerio Mastandrea
Cast
Valerio Mastandrea
Valerio Mastandrea
Dolores Fontsi
Lino Musella
Lino Musella
Giorgio Montanini
Justin Korovkin
Justin Korovkin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
