Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luca Lionello
Luca Lionello
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Lionello
Luca Lionello
Luca Lionello
Date of Birth
9 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Passion of the Christ
(2004)
7.0
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
(2007)
6.8
Figli di Maam
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2017
2014
2007
2005
2004
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actor
9
6.1
Feeling Better
Nonostante
Drama, Fantasy
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
5
Padre Pio
Padre Pio
Biography, Drama
2022, Germany / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Curon
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2020, Italy
6.2
The Invisible Player
Il Giocatore Invisibile
Drama
2017, Italy
5.8
Pasolini
Pasolini
Drama, Biography
2014, France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.8
Figli di Maam
Figli di Maam
Drama, Fantasy
2014, Italy
7
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
Drama
2007, Italy
5.8
Mary
Mary
Drama
2005, Italy / France / USA
7.5
The Passion of the Christ
The Passion of the Christ
Drama
2004, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree