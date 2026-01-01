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Luca Lionello Luca Lionello
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Lionello

Luca Lionello

Luca Lionello

Date of Birth
9 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Passion of the Christ 7.5
The Passion of the Christ (2004)
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione 7.0
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione (2007)
Figli di Maam 6.8
Figli di Maam (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Feeling Better 6.1
Feeling Better Nonostante
Drama, Fantasy 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Padre Pio 5
Padre Pio Padre Pio
Biography, Drama 2022, Germany / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Curon 5.9
Curon
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2020, Italy
The Invisible Player 6.2
The Invisible Player Il Giocatore Invisibile
Drama 2017, Italy
Pasolini 5.8
Pasolini Pasolini
Drama, Biography 2014, France / Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
Figli di Maam 6.8
Figli di Maam Figli di Maam
Drama, Fantasy 2014, Italy
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione 7
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
Drama 2007, Italy
Mary 5.8
Mary Mary
Drama 2005, Italy / France / USA
The Passion of the Christ 7.5
The Passion of the Christ The Passion of the Christ
Drama 2004, USA
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