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7.7
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Gde ty?
7.7
Gde ty?
, 2025
Russia / Romantic, Family
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7
Not going
6
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7.7
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Gde ty?
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Nikita Volkov
Maksim
Anna Bogomolova
Anna
Valeri Zoidova
Yuriy Chursin
Andrey Rozhkov
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Roman Kurtsyn
Karina Lazaryants
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Valyushkina
Olesya Zheleznyak
Andrey Rozhkov
Director
Veronika Ponomareva
,
Veronika Ponomareva
Writer
Natalya Milyavskaya
,
Sergey Novikov
,
Alexey Nuzhny
,
Veronika Ponomareva
,
Veronika Ponomareva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
Worldwide Gross
$15,104
Production
Peak Media
Also known as
Gde ty?, Где ты?
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
17
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
Updated 25 June 2026
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Gde ty?
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