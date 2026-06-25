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Poster of Gde ty?
7.7
Gde ty? - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gde ty?
7.7

Gde ty?

, 2025
Russia / Romantic, Family
Trailers
Going 7
Not going 6
Poster of Gde ty?
7.7
Going 7
Not going 6
Gde ty? - Trailer
Gde ty?  Trailer

Cast

Nikita Volkov
Nikita Volkov
Maksim
Anna Bogomolova
Anna Bogomolova
Anna
Valeri Zoidova
Valeri Zoidova
Yuriy Chursin
Yuriy Chursin
Andrey Rozhkov
Andrey Rozhkov
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn
Karina Lazaryants
Karina Lazaryants
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Olesya Zheleznyak
Olesya Zheleznyak
Andrey Rozhkov
Andrey Rozhkov
Director Veronika Ponomareva, Veronika Ponomareva
Writer Natalya Milyavskaya, Sergey Novikov, Alexey Nuzhny, Veronika Ponomareva, Veronika Ponomareva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026 Russia Синемапарк
Worldwide Gross $15,104
Production Peak Media
Also known as
Gde ty?, Где ты?

Film rating

7.7
Rate 17 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 June 2026

Film Trailers

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Gde ty? - Trailer
Gde ty? Trailer
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