Poster of The Royal Cat
6.9 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Going 17
Not going 3
The Royal Cat

The Royal Cat

Jin Ling Yu Mao
Going 17
Not going 3

Synopsis

In ancient Jinling City, General Kou's bodyguard cat Zhan Ao partners with the young Bao Zheng, Jinmaoshu and General Kou's daughter Kou Zhu to find truth, solve the mysterious case together, exposed a huge conspiracy.
The Royal Cat - teaser
The Royal Cat  teaser
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 June 2025
Release date
19 June 2025 Russia Кинологистика
10 July 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
3 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan
3 July 2025 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $100,651
Also known as
Jin Ling Yu Mao, The Royal Cat, Кунг-фу кот, 金陵御猫
Director
Liang Cao
Cast
Ketsu
Cong Liu
Xiaoyu Liu
Ma Zhengyang
Linhao Qing
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
Любовь Любовь 1 October 2025, 19:10
Хороший мультфильм. Ходили с внучками 5 и 7 лет. Посмотрели с удовольствием. Рядом были дети помладше, для них долгий сюжет. Но досмотрели все до конца.
Film Trailers
The Royal Cat - teaser
The Royal Cat Teaser
Stills
