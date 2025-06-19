Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
6.9
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
2 posters
Going
17
Not going
3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Royal Cat
The Royal Cat
Jin Ling Yu Mao
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Drama
Going
17
Not going
3
Synopsis
In ancient Jinling City, General Kou's bodyguard cat Zhan Ao partners with the young Bao Zheng, Jinmaoshu and General Kou's daughter Kou Zhu to find truth, solve the mysterious case together, exposed a huge conspiracy.
Expand
The Royal Cat
teaser
teaser
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
19 June 2025
Release date
19 June 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
10 July 2025
Kazakhstan
6+
3 July 2025
Kyrgyzstan
3 July 2025
Uzbekistan
6+
Worldwide Gross
$100,651
Also known as
Jin Ling Yu Mao, The Royal Cat, Кунг-фу кот, 金陵御猫
Director
Liang Cao
Cast
Ketsu
Cong Liu
Xiaoyu Liu
Ma Zhengyang
Linhao Qing
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
5.6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
Любовь Любовь
1 October 2025, 19:10
Хороший мультфильм. Ходили с внучками 5 и 7 лет. Посмотрели с удовольствием. Рядом были дети помладше, для них долгий сюжет. Но досмотрели все до конца.
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Royal Cat
Teaser
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree