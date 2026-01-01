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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ma Zhengyang
Ma Zhengyang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ma Zhengyang
Ma Zhengyang
Ma Zhengyang
Date of Birth
22 May 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.4
Tian Guan Ci Fu
(2020)
6.9
The Royal Cat
(2024)
Tickets
0.0
The Great Warrior Wall
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2019
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
6.9
The Royal Cat
Jin Ling Yu Mao
Animation, Drama
2024, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
Yinhe Zhi Xin
Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, China
8.4
Tian Guan Ci Fu
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2020, China/Thailand
The Great Warrior Wall
Action, Adventure, Fantasy,
2019, China
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