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Ma Zhengyang Ma Zhengyang
Kinoafisha Persons Ma Zhengyang

Ma Zhengyang

Ma Zhengyang

Date of Birth
22 May 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Tian Guan Ci Fu 8.4
Tian Guan Ci Fu (2020)
The Royal Cat 6.9
The Royal Cat (2024)
The Great Warrior Wall 0.0
The Great Warrior Wall (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Royal Cat 6.9
The Royal Cat Jin Ling Yu Mao
Animation, Drama 2024, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
Yinhe Zhi Xin
Yinhe Zhi Xin
Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, China
Tian Guan Ci Fu 8.4
Tian Guan Ci Fu
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2020, China/Thailand
The Great Warrior Wall
The Great Warrior Wall
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2019, China
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