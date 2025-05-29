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Poster of Restart
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Restart
4.2

Restart

, 2025
Restart
Egypt / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Restart
4.2
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Synopsis

Mohamed, a simple phone technician, dreams of marrying Afef, a young social media influencer. But when money stands in their way, they team up with their comedian family to pursue online fame.

Cast

Tamer Hosny
Hana El Zahed
Mohamed Tharwat
Essam Elsaka
Bassem Samra
Mimi Gamal
Director Sarah Wafiq
Writer Ayman Bahgat Kamar
Composer Sary Hany
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 May 2025
Release date
29 May 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $2,017,546
Production Film Square, TH production
Also known as
Restart, Рестарт

Film rating

4.2
Rate 12 votes
3.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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