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Площадки
4.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Restart
4.2
Restart
, 2025
Restart
Egypt / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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4.2
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Synopsis
Mohamed, a simple phone technician, dreams of marrying Afef, a young social media influencer. But when money stands in their way, they team up with their comedian family to pursue online fame.
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Cast
Tamer Hosny
Hana El Zahed
Mohamed Tharwat
Essam Elsaka
Bassem Samra
Mimi Gamal
Director
Sarah Wafiq
Writer
Ayman Bahgat Kamar
Composer
Sary Hany
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
29 May 2025
Release date
29 May 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$2,017,546
Production
Film Square, TH production
Also known as
Restart, Рестарт
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
12
votes
3.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
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