Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pillion
Poster of Pillion
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Pillion

Pillion

Pillion
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Colin is a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is, until Ray, the impossibly handsome leader of a motorcycle club, takes him on as his submissive. Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way. But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or has he simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?
Pillion - teaser
Pillion  teaser
Country Ireland / USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Lithuania N16
Production BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), Element Pictures
Also known as
Pillion, Седло
Director
Harry Lighton
Cast
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard
Harry Melling
Harry Melling
Georgina Hellier
Brian Martin
Zamir Mesiti
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Pillion - teaser
Pillion Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more