Colin is a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is, until Ray, the impossibly handsome leader of a motorcycle club, takes him on as his submissive. Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way. But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or has he simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?