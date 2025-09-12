Menu
Sound of falling

Sound of falling
Four girls in four different decades share growing up on a rural farm and seem to be connected with one another.
Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 September 2025
12 September 2025 Croatia o.A.
12 September 2025 Montenegro o.A.
12 September 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $2,510,685
Production Studio Zentral, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF)
In die Sonne schauen, Sound of Falling, O Som da Queda, Olhar o Sol, Patrząc w słońce, The Doctor Says I'll Be Alright, But I'm Feelin' Blue, Звук падения
Masha Shilinski
Luise Heyer
Filip Schnack
Lea Drinda
Susanne Wuest
Susanne Wuest
Lena Urzendowsky
Lena Urzendowsky
6.9
7.3 IMDb
