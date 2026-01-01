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Luise Heyer
Luise Heyer Luise Heyer
Kinoafisha Persons Luise Heyer

Luise Heyer

Luise Heyer

Date of Birth
25 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Jack 7.3
Jack (2014)
The Last Execution 7.0
The Last Execution (2021)
Sound of falling 6.9
Sound of falling (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Calendar Killer 5.5
The Calendar Killer Sebastian Fitzeks Der Heimweg
Crime, Thriller 2025, Germany
Sound of falling 6.9
Sound of falling Sound of falling
Drama 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Sparrow in the Chimney 6.4
The Sparrow in the Chimney Der Spatz im Kamin
Drama 2024, Switzerland
Black Box 5.6
Black Box Black Box
Drama 2023, Belgium / Germany
The Last Execution 7
The Last Execution Nahschuss
Biography, Drama 2021, Germany
Laura's Star 6.1
Laura's Star Lauras Stern
Family 2021, Germany
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea 6.5
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea A Viagem de Pedro
Biography, Drama 2021, Brazil / Portugal
Fado 5.7
Fado Fado
Thriller, Drama 2016, Germany / Portugal
All of a Sudden 6.4
All of a Sudden Auf Einmal
Thriller, Drama 2016, Germany / Netherlands
Jack 7.3
Jack Jack
Drama 2014, Germany
Westwind 6.9
Westwind Westwind
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2011, Germany / Hungary
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