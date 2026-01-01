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About
Filmography
Luise Heyer
Luise Heyer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luise Heyer
Luise Heyer
Luise Heyer
Date of Birth
25 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
Jack
(2014)
7.0
The Last Execution
(2021)
6.9
Sound of falling
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2016
2014
2011
All
11
Films
11
Actress
11
5.5
The Calendar Killer
Sebastian Fitzeks Der Heimweg
Crime, Thriller
2025, Germany
6.9
Sound of falling
Sound of falling
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
The Sparrow in the Chimney
Der Spatz im Kamin
Drama
2024, Switzerland
5.6
Black Box
Black Box
Drama
2023, Belgium / Germany
7
The Last Execution
Nahschuss
Biography, Drama
2021, Germany
6.1
Laura's Star
Lauras Stern
Family
2021, Germany
6.5
Pedro, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
A Viagem de Pedro
Biography, Drama
2021, Brazil / Portugal
5.7
Fado
Fado
Thriller, Drama
2016, Germany / Portugal
6.4
All of a Sudden
Auf Einmal
Thriller, Drama
2016, Germany / Netherlands
7.3
Jack
Jack
Drama
2014, Germany
6.9
Westwind
Westwind
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2011, Germany / Hungary
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