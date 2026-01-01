Menu
Mascha Schilinski
Mascha Schilinski
Mascha Schilinski
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.9
Sound of falling
(2025)
Tickets
6.6
Dark Blue Girl
(2017)
Filmography
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
6.9
Sound of falling
Sound of falling
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Dark Blue Girl
Die Tochter
Drama
2017, Germany
