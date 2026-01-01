Menu
Mascha Schilinski
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Sound of falling (2025)
Dark Blue Girl (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sound of falling Sound of falling
Drama 2025, Germany
Dark Blue Girl Die Tochter
Drama 2017, Germany
